Probe into sewage pollution incidents in Bute
A number of sewage pollution incidents are being investigated on the Isle of Bute.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said what appeared to be the contents of household septic tanks had been dumped in woodland.
Sepa said it had received complaints on three separate occasions since November 2021.
The site is near Loch Quien, a freshwater loch that is popular with anglers.
Illegal disposal of waste can result in a fine of up to £40,000.
Tyre tracks similar to those of a tractor or another off-road vehicle have been found, along with the waste.
Benedict Tustin, Sepa senior environment protection officer, has appealed for information on unusual vehicle movements in the area and companies or individuals offering septic tank services.
He said: "Bute has a close-knit community, and we believe someone on the island will have information that will assist our inquiries.
"We are urging them to do the right thing and come forward in confidence."
Island councillor Kieron Green added: "The illegal disposal of waste materials can have serious consequences not only to public health but also to wildlife and the landscape.
"If you're out and about near Loch Quien and witness any suspicious behaviour, please help stop this irresponsible behaviour and contact Sepa."