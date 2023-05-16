Man seriously injured in Glasgow street attack
A 63-year-old man has been left seriously injured following an assault in Glasgow's west end.
The incident took place on Great George Street, just off Byres road, at around 00:35, according to a police spokesperson.
Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Medical staff have described his condition as serious following the incident.
Great George Lane and Great George Street were closed while inquiries were carried out.