Boy, 13, dies four days after being hit by car in Glasgow
A 13-year-old boy has died four days after being hit by a car in Glasgow.
Artian Lushaku was critically injured when he was struck by a Toyota Aygo on Balmore Road, in the city's Lambhill area, at about 17:55 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said he died from his injuries at the Royal Hospital for Children on Sunday.
Officers urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and said they were particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white van.
Sgt Nicholas Twigg said: "This is a deeply distressing time for Artian's family as they try to come to terms with his death.
"It's imperative we establish the full circumstances of the collision and our investigation remains ongoing.
"We are keen to hear from the driver of a white van who was in the area around the time of the incident and we would ask them to get in touch with us as we believe they could assist with our ongoing investigation."