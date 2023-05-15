Ex-soldier jailed for murdering daughter's partner in Port Glasgow
A former soldier who choked his daughter's partner to death with a cable has been jailed.
Daniel Langman also hit Anthony Collins, 28, with various items including a guitar during the attack in his Port Glasgow flat in May 2021.
A court heard Langman did not like Mr Collins and believed he was bad for his daughter.
The 48-year-old is to serve at least 17-and-a-half years after being convicted of murder last month.
Lord Fairley told him: "It is quite clear to me from the statement produced by Anthony Collins' elder sister that his death is deeply felt both by her and other members of his family."
Jurors heard how Langman had admitted barring Mr Collins from his flat, but insisted he "definitely" meant no harm towards him.
Langman said he had come home on 16 May 2021 and found his property "obliterated".
He saw Mr Collins there and claimed his daughter's partner had hit him.
The court heard Langman verbally abused Mr Collins and struck him up to four times with his guitar.
He punched Mr Collins and claimed his mind went "hazy" about what then occurred.
The jury was told he recalled his co-accused Anthony McGovern "screaming" at him.
Mr McGovern was found not proven of a murder charge.
Langman said: "I realised that I was on top of him [Mr Collins] strangling him."
'Things went too far'
Prosecutors stated Mr Collins was choked by a cable being tightened around his neck.
He was also said to have been struck with an iron, metal poles, a plastic tube and a screwdriver.
Langman said he wrapped his victim in a duvet, but denied that was to cover up what he had done.
The trial also heard how Langman - who had previous convictions for violence and weapons - called his mother Jennifer Goodwin after the killing.
Ms Goodwin, 67, described him as upset and crying, and added: "He told me that he had done something stupid.
"He said he went home and a man was in his flat. They got into a fight and he thought things went too far.
"He told me that he was going to hand himself in to the police station."
Donald Findlay KC, defending, told the sentencing hearing: "He has accepted that he lost control and that his actions went way beyond anything that he had contemplated."