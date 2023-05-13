Man, 58, found dead overnight in Johnstone town square
A 58-year-old man has been found dead in a town square in Renfrewshire in the early hours of the morning.
Police Scotland said officers were called to Houston Square in Johnstone at about 02:55, after reports that a body had been discovered.
The square was cordoned off and a tent erected as police investigated the circumstances of the death.
A force spokesperson said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries were ongoing.
