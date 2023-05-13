Man, 58, found dead overnight in Johnstone town square

Houston Square, Johnstone, with police tent and cordonStephen Gibson
Police put a cordon around Houston Square in Johnstone after a body was found

A 58-year-old man has been found dead in a town square in Renfrewshire in the early hours of the morning.

Police Scotland said officers were called to Houston Square in Johnstone at about 02:55, after reports that a body had been discovered.

The square was cordoned off and a tent erected as police investigated the circumstances of the death.

A force spokesperson said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries were ongoing.

