Sabotage probe after cables cut on Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow
An inquiry has been launched into "intentional damage" of a Royal Navy warship at a Scottish shipyard.
Defence contractor BAE Systems said repairs were being assessed after about 60 cables were cut on HMS Glasgow.
The Type 26 frigate is currently being fitted out at BAE's yard at Scotstoun on the River Clyde in Glasgow.
It is the first of eight Type 26 vessels being built. A BAE spokesperson said work had been temporarily paused for an investigation.
The military news website UK Defence Journal, which reported the incident, suggested that it may have been sabotage by a contractor in a payment dispute.
But BAE Systems did not confirm any motive for the damage.
A spokesperson said: "We uncovered a limited number of cables on HMS Glasgow earlier in the week, which appear to have been damaged intentionally.
"We immediately launched an internal investigation, alongside our suppliers, and temporarily paused work on the ship to inspect every area of the vessel and ensure our high standards and quality controls are met."
The firm said work had now resumed and an assessment was in progress "to scope the repairs needed".
It is understood that about 23,000 cables will be installed on the frigate - including data cables for communication and electrical cables to power the ship's systems.
The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.
The frigate was moved on to a specialist barge down the River Clyde and lowered into Loch Long.
It was then towed back to the yard at Scotstoun for fitting out.
The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.
In November, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced BAE Systems has been awarded a £4.2bn contract to build five more Type 26 frigates, on top of the three already under construction.
In total, Scottish shipyards have orders to build 13 Royal Navy frigates.
Eight Type 26s are being constructed by BAE Systems on the Clyde, while five Type 31 vessels are being built by Babcock at Rosyth in Fife.