Three women and teenager injured in Johnstone High School disturbance
- Published
Three women and a 14-year-old have been injured in a disturbance at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire.
Police were called to the scene at about 10:45. The women, aged 59, 48 and 34, were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley with minor injuries to be checked over.
The BBC understands no weapons were used during the incident.
A 16-year-old girl has been traced in connection and officers are not looking for anyone else.
A spokesperson for the force said inquiries are ongoing.