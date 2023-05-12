Three teachers in hospital after Johnstone High School disturbance
- Published
Three teachers and a 14-year-old pupil have been injured in a disturbance at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire.
Police were called to the school at about 10:45 after a former pupil entered the school.
Three female teachers aged 59, 48 and 34, were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley with minor injuries to be checked over.
The 14-year-old pupil also suffered minor injuries.
Police said a 16-year-old girl had been traced in connection with the incident. The force said inquiries were ongoing but officers were not looking for anyone else.
No weapons were used during the incident.
Renfrewshire Council said the school continued to operate as normal and senior staff were providing any support needed to staff and pupils impacted by the incident.
Earlier on Friday, the NASUWT teaching union said an increase in "challenging" behaviour in schools across the country since the pandemic meant teachers were often having to intervene in fights between pupils and called for more to be done to protect staff.
The union's Mike Corbett said: "There's no doubt that in schools across the country there's definitely more issues in terms of challenging pupil behaviour and that is something that we want the Scottish government to first of all acknowledge and then help us to address."
Scotland's biggest teaching union, the EIS, has previously said it has received reports of rising numbers of violent incidents in schools.
Several videos of violent fights between pupils have also been highlighted in the media.
In December last year, teachers at a school in Aberdeen voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff.
The union said violence against teachers, both physical and verbal, perpetrated by a very small percentage of pupils, had become far too frequent at Northfield Academy.
And in November, teachers at Bannerman High in Glasgow announced 12 days of strike action over violent and abusive pupil behaviour.