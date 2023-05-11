Homes evacuated following gas leak near M77 in Glasgow
- Published
A number of properties have been evacuated following a gas leak in the southside of Glasgow.
Police said they received reports of the leak in Inverewe Avenue, Darnley - which is near the M77 - at about 17:00.
A spokesperson for SGN said the leak had been caused by third party damage to a gas pipe.
Engineers fixed the pipe and residents had returned to their homes by 22:00. SGN said the road would remain closed until Friday morning.
Police Scotland said homes had been evacuated as a precaution.