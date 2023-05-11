Man in court charged with Greenock doorstep murder
A 24-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 37-year-old man outside his home in Inverclyde.
Neil Canney was found seriously injured on his doorstep on Nairn Road, Greenock, on 28 February.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.
Kieran Hendry, 24, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court where he was charged with murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
A number of men have already appeared in court over Mr Canney's death.
Martin McCusker, 38, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court earlier this month charged with murder.
A 27-year-old man has also been charged in connection with the death.