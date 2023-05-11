Rapist David McCue arrested after weeks on the run
A rapist who went on the run before the end of his trial has been arrested.
David McCue, 40, was convicted in his absence at the High Court in Glasgow of sexual offences against a woman and a younger girl.
His attacks on the woman, which took place in the city's Townhead and Barlanark areas, included raping her while she was asleep.
McCue, from Springboig in Glasgow, had failed to appear for sentencing on 31 March.
The four charges of which he was convicted spanned between 2010 and 2018.
Police Scotland confirmed he had been re-arrested and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.