Attempted murder probe launched after house fire

police carGetty Images

Detectives are treating an early morning house fire in North Ayrshire as attempted murder.

Police Scotland said the blaze was reported in McKinlay Crescent, Irvine, at about 04:20 on Saturday.

A 59-year-old woman was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock, and has since been discharged.

Officers urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 03:40 and 04:00 to get in touch.

