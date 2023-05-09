Man charged over threats to Old Firm referee
- Published
A man has been charged over threats made to referee Kevin Clancy after an Old Firm match last month.
The Scottish Football Association said Mr Clancy was targeted after his contact details were published online following the league game on 8 April.
Abusive messages sent to the referee were also directed at his family.
Police confirmed the 25-year-old was arrested in connection with threatening communications which were reported by the SFA on 11 April.
The accused will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
During the Scottish Premiership match, which Celtic won 3-2, the referee disallowed a first half goal by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.