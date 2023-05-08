Man in serious condition after Clydebank stabbing
- Published
A man is in a serious condition after being stabbed in an attack which police are treating as attempted murder.
Police Scotland said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday in Clydebank.
A 38-year-old man went to a takeaway on Alexander Street for help after being stabbed by another man in the close of nearby flats.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described as serious but stable.
Det Con Martin Davies said: "At the moment we have no motive for this attack."
Ran off
He said the man had been at a flat in Alexander Street when he was shouted down to the street by three people.
He was then stabbed by a man who was described as white, in his late 50s, and of stocky build.
The suspect was with a white woman with dark hair who was wearing blue jeans and a green jacket.
Also in the group was a 5ft 8in stocky man who was wearing a dark jacket and a blue paper Covid mask.
The trio ran off in the direction of Arran Placeafter the attack.
Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.