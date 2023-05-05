Kilmarnock prisoners in hospital after suspected drug misuse
Three prisoners have been taken to hospital following suspected drug misuse at an East Ayrshire prison.
Two inmates at HMP Kilmarnock were taken to University Hospital Crosshouse on Wednesday, while another was taken on Thursday, the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed.
Serco, which runs the jail, said it was monitoring the condition of the patients.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran has said it is investigating the incidents.
Joanne Edwards, the health board's director of acute services, said: "We are aware of a small number of prisoners who have been admitted to University Hospital Crosshouse following suspected drug misuse.
"We are working with the prison healthcare and prison custody staff to investigate the circumstances around this incident."
HMP Kilmarnock is a high-security prison accommodating remand, short-term and long-term male adult prisoners and male young offender remand prisoners.
It is one of two private prisons in Scotland and has been operated by Serco since 1999 on behalf of the Scottish Prison Service.