Family says murdered Marelle Sturrock was expecting baby boy
The family of murdered teacher Marelle Sturrock has revealed she was carrying a baby boy when she died.
Ms Sturrock was 29 weeks pregnant when she was found dead at her home in Jura Street in Glasgow on 25 April.
A statement released by her family has said her unborn baby, who did not survive, was to have been named Jayden.
Police investigating the murder found the body of Ms Sturrock's fiance David Yates at Mugdock Reservoir last Thursday.
Officers had been searching for Yates in connection with Ms Sturrock's death. They said no-one else was believed to have been involved and Mr Yates' death was not being treated as suspicious.
Ms Sturrock's parents Colin and Lorna Sturrock released a statement through Police Scotland on Tuesday.
It said: "We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon to be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.
"Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.
"Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her."
They thanked family and friends, colleagues at Sandwood Primary where Ms Sturrock was a teacher, and Police Scotland officers for their efforts and support.
They added: "Our family would like everyone, including the press, to respect our privacy at this very sad and difficult time."
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said the Crown Office had instructed them to launch an investigation into the death but it has not clarified what it is investigating.
The watchdog can investigate serious incidents involving the police, including the death or injury of a person following contact with officers.
A spokesperson said: "Once our inquiries are complete a report will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."
Police Scotland has not yet confirmed how Ms Sturrock died.