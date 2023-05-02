Police probe after teenager killed in A83 crash
- Published
A teenager has died after his car was involved in a crash on the A83 in Argyll and Bute.
Police Scotland said the accident, which involved a black Renault Clio, happened at about 21:00 on Sunday between Ardgenavan and Clachan.
The 19-year-old, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for about eight hours while a full collision investigation was carried out.
Sgt Brian Simpson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.
"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch."
He also urged anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward.