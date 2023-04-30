Thousands brave the rain for the Glasgow Kiltwalk
Thousands of people braved the rain in tartan to take part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk, raising money for 856 charities.
A record number of 14,000 walkers joined three different routes across Glasgow, Clydebank and Loch Lomond, raising thousands of pounds.
The event has raised and distributed £37m to more than 3,000 charities in the past seven years.
Sir Tom Hunter, who led the walk, said it was "phenomenal".
The three routes were the 23-mile Mighty Stride, which left from Glasgow Green, the 14-mile Big Stroll from Clydebank, and the three-mile Wee Wander from Lomond Shores to Moss O' Balloch Park.
Sir Tom said: "Today's Glasgow Kiltwalk will help 856 different Scottish charities, the biggest in one day.
"The efforts of every one of our 14,000 walkers will make a massive difference to people who need it so much. It's phenomenal. The Kiltwalk community have done us proud.
"At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is taking a terrible toll, it's important that so many people have come out and walked and donated for the most vulnerable.
"I'd like to thank each and every one for their Kiltwalk kindness."
This year the entry fee for the Mighty Stride and Big Stroll was reduced by 37% from £32 to £20 to make Kiltwalk as accessible as possible.
Every penny raised goes directly to the charities chosen by the walkers plus they can claim Gift Aid which can raise the totals to 125% of everything raised.
Shona Langlands, senior fundraising manager at the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), said: "The team from SAMH loved every second of our day at Glasgow Kiltwalk.
"We had over 200 SAMH supporters taking part in the event and it was so touching to engage with them at our pit stop and hear their stories of why they chose to raise much-needed funds for Scotland's mental health.
"It's also a great reminder that being physically active is a key way to support our mental wellbeing. From everyone at SAMH, a huge thank you to our supporters - the need for our life-changing services continues to grow and your support is helping us transform lives."
The next Kiltwalk event will take place in Aberdeen on 4 June followed by one in Dundee on 20 August and Edinburgh on 17 September.
The event is fully underwritten by The Hunter Foundation.