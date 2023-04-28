Man fined for throwing cup at Barrie McKay at Hearts v Celtic
An offshore worker who threw a cup towards Hearts player Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined £790.
Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years.
Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on 2 December, 2021.
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Celtic faced Hearts in a Scottish Premiership fixture that they would go on to win 1-0.
Ex-Rangers winger Mr McKay went to take a corner near the safe standing section of the stadium during the match.
Prosecutor Lauren Aitchison said: "Griffiths threw a cardboard Coca Cola cup at the Hearts player Mr McKay.
"It did not hit Mr McKay as it did land next to him."
CCTV was used to identify Griffiths who was removed and arrested.
Ron Mackenna, defending, told the court that Griffiths is a first offender who works in the offshore industry.
The lawyer added: "He was given the opportunity to go to the game - he is not a regular football attendee.
"He got caught up in the atmosphere and he accepts he did something that was foolish."
Deterrent
Sheriff Mark McGuire told Griffiths that his actions could have goaded others to act how he did.
The sheriff said: "If others acted this way, then matters could have quickly escalated.
"You are clearly not an unintelligent man - why you decided to act in this way, an intelligent man, is beyond me.
"You require to be sentenced in a way that brings home not only the consequences of your offending but to deter others from acting in the way you have done."