Marelle Sturrock: Body found is fiancé of murdered pregnant teacher
- Published
The body of a man found by police investigating the murder of a pregnant teacher has been identified as her fiancé, David Yates.
Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her home on Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday.
Police searching for Mr Yates, 36, found his body in Mugdock reservoir in Milngavie, near Glasgow.
An investigation remains ongoing, but no one else is believed to be involved in her death.
Mr Yates' death is not considered suspicious.
Officers said they would continue to provide specialist support to both families.
Ms Sturrock, who was 29 weeks pregnant, taught at Sandwood Primary School in the city.
Officers attended her home on Jura Street at about 08:40 on Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her unborn child did not survive.
Police Scotland have not confirmed how Ms Sturrock died.
A search was launched to find Mr Yates, with officers confirming they were investigating a murder.
His car was found in a car park at Mugdock Country Park, prompting an extensive police search in the area.
Originally from Wick in the Highlands, Ms Sturrock moved to Glasgow aged 17 to study musical theatre and later became a teacher.
Sandwood Primary School paid tribute to a "beloved" member of staff.
It said pupils, staff and families had been offered support from educational psychologists.
Police Scotland said reports would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.