Marelle Sturrock: Man's body found after murder of pregnant teacher
- Published
The body of a man has been found in a reservoir by police investigating the murder of a pregnant teacher in Glasgow.
He is yet to be formally identified, but police believe it is David Yates, 36, the partner of Marelle Sturrock.
Ms Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her home on Jura Street on Tuesday. Mr Yates was wanted over the murder.
Police Scotland said the investigation remains ongoing, but they do not believe anyone else was involved.
A car belonging to Mr Yates had been found at Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow and an extensive police search had been ongoing in the area.
Large areas of Mugdock reservoir were cordoned off with police tape.
Ms Sturrock, who was 29 weeks pregnant, taught at Sandwood Primary School in the city.
Police said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Yates was shortly after 20:00 on Sunday.
Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
Det Supt Nicola Kilbane said: "Our thoughts are with Marelle's family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.
"We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time."
