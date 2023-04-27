Marelle Sturrock: Man's body found after murder of pregnant teacher
The body of a man has been found in a reservoir by police investigating the murder of a pregnant teacher in Glasgow.
He is yet to be formally identified, but officers believe it is David Yates, 36, the partner of Marelle Sturrock.
Ms Sturrock, 35, was found dead at her home on Jura Street on Tuesday. Mr Yates was wanted over the murder.
Police Scotland said the investigation remains ongoing, but they do not believe anyone else was involved.
A car belonging to Mr Yates had been found at Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow, prompting an extensive police search in the area.
Large areas of Mugdock reservoir were cordoned off with police tape.
Ms Sturrock, who was 29 weeks pregnant, taught at Sandwood Primary School in the city.
Officers attended her home in Jura street at about 08:40 on Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland have not confirmed how Ms Sturrock died.
Originally from Wick in the Highlands, she moved to Glasgow to study musical theatre and later followed a teaching career.
Sandwood Primary School paid tribute to a "beloved" member of staff.
It said pupils, staff and families had been offered support from educational psychologists.
Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said: "We will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time."
Police Scotland said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Yates was shortly after 20:00 on Sunday.
His white Seat Ateca was found at Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie.
Det Supt Nicola Kilbane said: "Our thoughts are with Marelle's family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.
"We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time."
Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.