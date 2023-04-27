Marelle Sturrock: Pregnant teacher's partner wanted in murder probe
- Published
The partner of a pregnant teacher is being hunted by police over her murder.
Detectives launched a murder inquiry after Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property in Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday. Her unborn child did not survive.
A car belonging to her partner David Yates was found at Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow and an extensive police search has been ongoing in the area.
Ms Sturrock, who was 29 weeks pregnant, taught at Sandwood Primary School.
Police said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Yates was shortly after 20:00 on Sunday.
His white Seat Ateca was left at the country park and his movements afterwards are unknown.
Police said there was nothing to suggest he had left the area and the search would continue.
There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.
Det Supt Nicola Kilbane said: "A visible police presence will remain at both Jura Street and Mugdock Country Park as our investigation continues."
She added: "I would like once again to express our condolences to Marelle's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident."
Det Supt Kilbane did not confirm how Ms Sturrock died or whether Mr Yates was dead or alive, adding "both are working lines of inquiry at this time".
Ms Sturrock is understood to have moved from Wick in the Highlands when she was 17 to study musical theatre in Glasgow. She later pursued a career as a teacher.
In a letter to parents, Sandwood Primary said she was a beloved member of staff.
Pupils, staff and families have been offered support from educational psychologists.