Marelle Sturrock: Pregnant teacher's partner wanted in murder probe
- Published
The partner of a pregnant teacher is being hunted by police over her murder.
Detectives launched a murder inquiry after Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead at a property in Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday. Her unborn child did not survive.
A car belonging to her partner David Yates was found at Mugdock Country Park near Glasgow and an extensive police search has been ongoing in the area.
Ms Sturrock, who was 29 weeks pregnant, taught at Sandwood Primary School.
Police said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Yates was shortly after 20:00 on Sunday.
His white Seat Ateca was left at the country park and his movements afterwards are unknown.
Police divers have been involved in the search and large areas of Mugdock reservoir were cordoned off with police tape.
Officers said there was nothing to suggest Mr Yates had left the area and the search would continue.
There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.
Det Supt Nicola Kilbane said: "A visible police presence will remain at both Jura Street and Mugdock Country Park as our investigation continues.
"I would like once again to express our condolences to Marelle's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident."
Det Supt Kilbane did not confirm whether Mr Yates was believed to be alive or dead, adding that "both are working lines of inquiry at this time".
She said police had no information to suggest anyone else was involved.
Police attended Ms Sturrock's home in Jura street at around 8.40am on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Supt Kilbane did not confirm how Ms Sturrock died.
In a letter to parents, Sandwood Primary School paid tribute to a beloved member of staff.
Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said: "I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time."
Pupils, staff and families have been offered support from educational psychologists. The Ukraine flag outside the school was also lowered to half-mast.
Ms Sturrock is understood to have moved from Wick in the Highlands when she was 17 to study musical theatre in Glasgow. She later pursued her career as a teacher.
She was previously a member of amateur dramatics association Wick Players.
Chairwoman Jenny Szyfelbain described her as a "a very talented young lady both with her singing and her acting".
She added: "It is tragic that her young life has ended too soon but we at Wick Players will always love and remember her as one of our family."