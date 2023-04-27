Man, 22, jailed for raping three women in East Kilbride
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been jailed for eight years for raping three women.
The High Court in Glasgow heard Dane O'Neill, who was controlling and physically violent, raped one victim while she was asleep in a hotel room.
Jurors heard he told one woman to cover up the bruises he inflicted with make-up.
O'Neill, who denied the offences, was convicted of seven counts of rape, mainly at addresses in East Kilbride, Lanarkshire between 2017 and 2021.
Judge Lord Clark said the former security guard had tried to blame the victims for the more serious crimes.
"As has been made clear, you have not accepted that you committed any of the sexual offences," he said.
He added that due to the "repeated nature" of what happened and O'Neill's lack of remorse, he presented a high risk of similar behaviour.
Concealed bruising
During O'Neill's evidence he was asked about a night he spent with one of his victims at a Holiday Inn hotel in Glasgow in September 2020.
He said they had returned there after dinner and drinks but denied that there was any sexual contact.
O'Neill had previously assaulted the woman, accused her of cheating and used her bank card without her knowing. He also kept tabs on her social media.
The other two victims were raped and abused both physically and verbally.
The trial was also told that O'Neill assaulted a young child.
O'Neill will be supervised for a further two years on his release from prison.
Lord Clark also imposed indefinite non-harassment orders banning him from approaching or contacting the women.