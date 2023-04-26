Rapist jailed for attacks in Highlands and Fife
- Published
A high-risk convicted sex offender has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for raping two women.
Darren Napier, 33, attacked one of the women in Fort William in the Highlands and other in Kennoway, Fife.
A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told Napier that he had likely caused his victims long-lasting trauma.
Lord Lake said Napier had a significant history of previous convictions, including for sexual offences.
The court heard that a background report on Napier said he did not accept responsibility for his actions and presented a high risk of sexual reoffending.
The judge said: "Because of the gravity of the crimes and your previous record a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal in your case."
He ordered that Napier be kept under supervision for a further four years and told him that if he breached licence conditions he could be returned to prison.
Napier had denied the rape charges at a trial at the High Court in Inverness, but was found guilty.
The first rape occurred between November 2018 and February 2019 at a house in Fort William.