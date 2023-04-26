Police search at Mugdock Country Park after woman's death
Police are searching for a missing person in a country park near Glasgow, after a woman's death in the city.
The 35-year-old's body was found at a property in Jura Street, in Glasgow's Mosspark area, on Tuesday morning.
Police said extensive searches were being made of Mugdock Country Park and woodland near Milngavie.
Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries would continue, with a police presence to remain at the park and Jura Street.
Det Ch Insp Cheryl Kelly said: "Officers have been carrying out extensive searches in relation to a missing person in the area.
"This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and inquiries remain ongoing.
"Our thoughts are very much with everyone affected by this tragic incident."