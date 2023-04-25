GPs call for specialist homeless practice in Glasgow to reopen
Doctors have criticised the withdrawal of a specialist practice for homeless people in Glasgow.
The Deep End Group, that represents GPs working in 100 socio-economically deprived areas, said closing the Hunter Street homeless practice would have "significant negative consequences".
It has called for the decision to be reversed.
Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) said a new complex needs service had been developed.
It said this would include GP expertise as well as social care, housing and mental health staff.
The Deep End Group said the decision to close the practice was made without any assessment of the impact on patients.
Glasgow has the highest number of people experiencing homelessness in Scotland.
The group of GPs have said a specific service for patients who frequently moved address or did not find it easy to access mainstream healthcare was a vital safety net.
They said most major cities in the UK had dedicated practices and argued that the decision to remove the service went against the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines.
Dr Carey Lunan, who chairs the group, said: "News of the closure of the Hunter Street homeless practice, which provided specialist care for some of Glasgow's most vulnerable people, has been met with shock and sadness from the clinicians caring for these patients, and most crucially, from the patients themselves.
"Their clinical care requires expertise, time and trust. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, we are extremely concerned that this will create even greater instability for people, who already experience far worse health outcomes than the rest of the population, and whose lives have already been turned upside down through homelessness."
'Improve outcomes'
HSCP said a reorganisation of the Hunter Street practice began in March 2022 as part of efforts to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness and multiple deprivation.
Assistant chief officer Pat Togher said "I am pleased to announce the recent changes to the complex needs service and I look forward to joined-up working across the whole service, wider HSCP, community-based services, third-sector colleagues and those with lived experience to improve outcomes for the most vulnerable people in Glasgow."
HSCP said most people experiencing homelessness and complex needs in Glasgow were registered and receiving care from local GP practices in keeping with guidelines.
It said the complex needs service was designed to work with community services, keeping people in their local areas, to support their integration into communities.
Last month, Glasgow City HSCP announced budget cuts of nearly £22m but the partnership said the redesign of the service was not related to those savings.