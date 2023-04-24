Lamb and £10,000 of drugs found in car during police search
- Published
A lamb has been found in a car along with an estimated £10,000 of class A drugs on the M74 motorway.
Police Scotland officers stopped the vehicle on the northbound carriageway near junction 3 in Glasgow on Saturday evening.
Officers found heroin with an estimated value of £7,000 and cocaine worth around £3,000.
The force said police dog Billy was "instrumental" in finding the drugs in the car.
The lamb has been taken in by a local farmer and enquiries are continuing to establish how it ended up in the car.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers in Glasgow have seized drugs with a potential value of £10,000 from a vehicle on the M74 northbound.
"Around 18:10 BST on Saturday, 22 April, 2023, officers stopped a car on the M74 northbound carriageway, near junction 3.
"The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit. PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present.
"Two men, aged 52 and 53 and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drugs offences. They have been reported to the procurator fiscal."