Police hunt for on-the-run rapist David McCue
- Published
Police have launched a hunt for a 41-year-old rapist who went on the run before the end of his trial.
David McCue was convicted in his absence at the High Court in Glasgow of sexual offences against a woman and a younger girl.
His attacks on the woman, which took place in the city's Townhead and Barlanark areas, included raping her while she was asleep.
The charges spanned between 2010 and 2018.
McCue, from Springboig in Glasgow, had failed to appear for sentencing on 31 March.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts to four charges on Tuesday and judge Olga Pastportnikow later recalled the case in the hope McCue had been found.
'Do not approach'
However, prosecutor Paul Kearney KC told that hearing: "The long and short of it is that he still at large.
"Various addresses have been checked and excluded. Entry has been forced at two addresses without success."
Police Scotland said a warrant had now been issued for his arrest.
McCue is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall with short brown hair.
He is known to frequent the east end areas of Glasgow.
Det Sgt Michelle Rodger, of the Public Protection Unit, said: "I would urge this man to hand himself into police or anyone who has information relating to his whereabouts to make contact with the police.
"Members of the public are urged not to approach but can contact Police Scotland."