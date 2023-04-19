Man arrested following death on Glasgow street
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man on a Glasgow street.
Thomas Bowers, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene on Auchinloch Street, Springburn, at about 05:25 on Friday.
A 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the same incident. He was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Police confirmed the arrest on Wednesday and said inquiries are ongoing.
Detectives have set up a dedicated online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.
