'Better roads for cyclists could have saved our daughter'
The parents of a cyclist killed in Glasgow say their daughter would still be alive if Scotland had safer road infrastructure for bikes.
Emma Newman, 22, from Paris died after a crash with a HGV in January.
Her parents, Rose Marie Burke and John Newman, said there should be better separation between cyclists and other road traffic in the city.
They are backing Pedal on Parliament this weekend - an annual ride to Holyrood campaigning for safer roads.
Thousands of cyclists are expected to attend the event in Edinburgh later.
Emma was studying at Glasgow's Mackintosh School of Architecture and working part-time in the city when she died.
Her parents said she was a "strong and experienced cyclist" who had cycled in cities including Paris, London and Berlin.
They said in a statement: "Only three months into living in Scotland, she was roadkill at that deadly junction.
"There is more than enough space at the intersection where Emma died to accommodate every traveller.
"There is more than enough space, we just have to commit to making it safe for all who use it."
The Scottish government said that road safety and investing in infrastructure were high priorities.
Minister for Active Travel, Patrick Harvie, said: "As someone who cycles every day, I know how much more we need to do to keep all road users safe.
"I can give an assurance that the Scottish government will continue to do what's needed to make cycling safer right across the country."
Pedal on Parliament said Emma's death was a "stark reminder" of why it campaigns.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's the Nine, Pedal on Parliament's Iona Shepherd said Scotland was "lagging behind" other European countries on cyclist safety.
And she said the roll-out of cycle lanes was not happening quickly enough in Glasgow.
Glasgow City Council did not respond to a request for comment.