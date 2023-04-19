Residents still not home after bomb squad lockdown in Glasgow
Twenty six people evacuated after a bomb disposal team was called to a Glasgow street on Monday are still not allowed to return to their properties.
A controlled explosion was held in a field on Tuesday, a day after police discovered a suspect item in a flat in the city's Springburn area.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident.
Police confirmed further searches are taking place in the area and four roads remain partially closed.
The force said the additional searches were a "precautionary measure".
A spokeswoman added: "A cordon remains in place and we would ask people to avoid the area."
The item was removed from the flat on Monday by a Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.
Police said partial road closures remain on Petershill Road, Red Road, Oatfield Street and Dykemuir Street in the Springburn area.
The 26 residents being supported in hotel accommodation by Glasgow City Council are all tenants in properties managed by NG Homes.
The association said Springburn Leisure Centre was available to any tenants or owners who stay in a property within the evacuation area.
The suspect is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court later.