Longer jail term for killer who sent dying man images
Judges have increased a 12-year minimum jail term given to a killer who sent photos of his dead victim to others.
Appeal judges ordered that Andrew Palfreman should serve a minimum of 17 years before being eligible for parole.
Palfreman, from Glasgow, was given a life sentence for murder in January 2023 following a trial at the city's high court.
The 28-year-old repeatedly stabbed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, Lambhill, last July.
He was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he attacked Mr MacLachlan.
He then sent a series of photographs of the victim which were described by his own lawyer as being "despicable".
These messages included smiling emojis and Mr MacLachlan being called a "dafty."
Appeal judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Matthews and Lord Woolman quashed Lord Summer's sentence at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.
Lord Summers had decided on Palfreman's 12-year minimum term partly because he sought help for Mr MacLachlan hours after attacking him.
Palfreman told the court he was defending himself and was affected by somebody called "Mr Darkside" who lived in his head.
Lord Summers said he "acknowledged" that Palfreman struggled with poor mental health in his sentencing statement.
The trial heard that Mr MacLachlan, 33, was blood-soaked and badly wounded following the attack inside a block of flats.
After being stabbed he was heard stating: "I am dying here."
Police later arrived at the flat and Palfreman told them he had gone to bed and "woke up hoping it would all be away".
The killer added: "I am not going to lie - I must have stabbed him about seven times. I was at breaking point."
Palfreman also said there had apparently been a row about a dog, which the court heard was called Yogi.
Prosecutors said Palfreman, who has a previous conviction for violence, had thrown the knife from a window to try and get rid of it.
His lawyer told the court that the attack on Mr MacLachlan was not planned.
He said: "He says he is very remorseful and finds it very difficult to cope with what he has done."
In sentencing Palfreman, Lord Summers said: "The dispute that led to his stabbing appears to have been of the most trivial sort.
"I also consider that your attitude after the crime is concerning. You appear to have gloated over the death of Barry MacLachlan.
"Having considered these issues and having regard to your unstable background, the lack of premeditation and the fact that you belatedly sought help, I have reached the conclusion that the punishment part should be set at 12 years."
But the appeal court judges concluded that Lord Summers had made mistakes in deciding the punishment.
Lady Dorrian, who gave the judgement, said Lord Summers had not properly assessed Palfreman's previous conviction for violence.
She also concluded that there was no evidence that his mental health had been affected at the time of the assault.
In a written judgement, she said: "There was no reasonable basis to conclude that the respondent had acted impulsively, or that his mental health problems had affected his self-control and disposed him to violence.
"That does not accord with the vicious and sustained nature of the attack; nor does the callous behaviour and attitude of the respondent after the attack."
She said a psychiatric report found no concerns with his mental state before, during or after the attack, as well as no delusional beliefs.
Lady Dorrian said: "The respondent is hardly entitled to credit for the fact that he 'did not run away', having gone to bed instead of seeking help, despite hearing the deceased crying for help, and waiting for four hours before calling an ambulance.
"The trial judge erroneously stated that the respondent admitted his guilt: that is precisely what he did not do.
"He admitted causing the death, but disputed any criminal responsibility."
She said the appeal court judges decided the sentence fell outside the range of sentences which a judge "applying his mind to all the relevant factors, could reasonably have considered appropriate."
"There is nothing in the circumstances of this case that puts us at any disadvantage compared to the trial judge," she added. "He fell into error.
"For these reasons the appeal must succeed. We will quash the punishment part of 12 years and substitute one of 17 years."