Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett accused of abusing player
Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett sexually assaulted a young player as another boy slept in the same bed, a court has heard.
Mr Torbett is accused of historic abuse of a 13-year-old boy between June 1967 and December 1968.
The abuse is alleged to have carried on until the boy was aged 14.
The former youth football manager has denied the charges at a trial before Lord Cubie at the High Court in Inverness.
The boy, who played with the team, told the the court that Mr Torbett, now aged 75, kissed him on the lips, put his hand down his shorts and told him not to wake a second boy who was also staying overnight at Mr Torbett's late mother's flat in Glasgow.
Police interview
Jurors heard an hour-long video of a police interview with Mr Torbett in May 2021.
The former coach is also charged with indecently assaulting the boy at a toyshop in Glasgow's Maryhill.
A second indecent assault charge claims that Mr Torbett targeted the boy while in a vehicle in Drumchapel.
Mr Torbett has also been charged with using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards the boy, as well as touching him on the body while he was asleep at a flat in Sighthill. The accused allegedly positioned the boy's leg over his and kissed him on the mouth after he woke up.
It was claimed that Mr Torbett went on to repeatedly grope the boy before performing a sex act. The charge also stated that on a separate occasion the accused kissed him on the mouth and performed a sex act.
Mr Torbett, represented by Jim Keegan KC, has denied all charges.
His alleged victim is expected to give evidence on Wednesday afternoon.
The trial continues.