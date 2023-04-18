Woman dies in Loch Lomond crash involving coach
- Published
A 64-year-old woman has died after a coach and a car crashed at Loch Lomond.
The single-decker coach and a black Land Rover Discovery collided on the northbound carriageway of the A82 between Luss and Inverbeg at about 13:50 BST on Monday.
The driver of the car and her pet died at the scene. Her male passenger, also 64, was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital for treatment.
There were no other reports of injuries.
The road was closed for almost eight hours to allow officers to carry out an investigation and road policing officers are now appealing for information.
Sgt Brian Simpson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
"I would also ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us."