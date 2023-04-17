Police investigate deliberate blaze at former pub in Motherwell
Police are investigating a deliberate fire that destroyed a former pub building in Motherwell.
The Bullfrog Bar and Lounge on Shields Road went up in flames just before 16:00 on Sunday.
Eyewitnesses captured images of flames and smoke billowing from the roof. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and there were no reported injuries.
Det Con Heather Gorman, of Wishaw CID, said: "Thankfully nobody was injured as a result of this reckless act."
She continued: "We are treating the fire as deliberate and are asking anyone with any information to come forward and speak to officers."
Police are also asking drivers with dashcam footage, or anyone who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch.
