Glasgow street evacuated as bomb disposal unit deployed
- Published
A Glasgow street has been locked down after a bomb disposal unit was deployed by Police Scotland.
The force said it shut roads and evacuated several flats around Petershill Road, Sprinburn, after receiving a report of a "suspect device" within a property.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was sent to the area after officers were alerted at about 10:05.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland said emergency services were at the scene and an investigation was ongoing.
A spokesperson added: "People are advised at this time to heed local diversions or seek alternative routes."