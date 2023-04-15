Police probe burning car link to Glasgow street murder
Detectives are investigating the link between a burning car and a man found murdered in Glasgow.
Thomas Bowers, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Auchinloch Street, Springburn, at about 05:25 on Friday.
Police said a white Vauxhall Astra was reported on fire at Gadie Street, less than three miles away, about 45 minutes later.
A 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the initial incident.
He was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Officers said they were keeping an open mind as to whether the fire, which is being treated as wilful, is connected to the murder and attempted murder.
Det Ch Insp Lynsey Watters, of the Major Investigations Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Bowers' family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation into his murder and the attempted murder of the second man is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can."
She also urged anyone who may have seen or heard any activity or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to come forward.
On the car, Det Ch Insp Watters said: "We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the white Vauxhall Astra or may have information about its movements before it was found on fire.
"A police presence will continue in the area over the coming days as our investigation progresses and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to any officer."
Detectives have also set up a dedicated online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.
A number of road closures were in place on Friday, including Springburn Road, Turner Road, Petershill Road and Laverockhall Street and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Some residents in the area were told to stay in their homes while investigations were carried out at the scene.