Streets sealed off after man found dead in Glasgow
A man has died and another is in hospital after a incident which has resulted in a number of road closures in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 05:25 on Auchinloch Street.
The force confirmed one man was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. His condition is unknown.
A spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Officers said a number of road closures are in place, including Springburn Road, Turner Road, Petershill Road and Laverockhall Street and drivers are asked to avoid the area.