CalMac's Isle of Arran ferry cancelled after gas leak
Sailings on CalMac's busiest route have been cancelled after a "leak of gases" from a vessel's exhaust spilled into the engine room.
The only ferry serving the route between Ardrossan and Brodick - the MV Isle of Arran - is out of action while the problem is fixed.
The vessel has been standing in for the MV Caledonian Isles which has been in dry dock since January.
It is the latest in a series of problems affecting CalMac ferries.
A CalMac spokeswoman said: "We regret to announce that MV Isle of Arran had to be removed from service this afternoon for safety reasons following a leak of gases from the exhaust system into the engine room. "
"We are working as quickly as possible to reinstate the Ardrossan-Brodick service and are sorry for this disruption at what is a very busy time for Arran."
They said crew were attempting a repair while external contractors were mobilised.
The 13:55 ferry service from Brodick was delayed until 15:00 to help get as many people as possible off the island.
A bus service was put in place to help those trying to get on to the island travel the 69 miles from Ardrossan to Claonaig in Argyll and Bute.
From there, they could get a ferry to Lochranza, 14 miles from the island's main town of Brodick.
CalMac has advised capacity on the bus route will be limited but an additional service will be added if there is "demand from displaced passengers".
For foot passengers trying to get off the island, transport was provided between the two island ferry terminals, but onward travel from Claonaig was unclear.
An announcement regarding Friday's sailings is expected on Thursday evening.
At 40 years old, the MV Isle of Arran is the oldest in CalMac's fleet.
Just last month, Robbie Drummond, CalMac's chief executive, apologised to residents of Arran for recent disruption to services, while warning of a challenging two year ahead caused by an ageing fleet of ferries.
The Islands main ferry, the MV Caledonian Isles, has been out of service since it went in for its annual overhaul on 9 January.
It was supposed to return to service this week, but it is now expected to begin a phased return to service from 17 April.