Man in hospital after Braehead shopping centre stabbing
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at a shopping centre in Renfrew on Friday.
Police were called to Braehead shopping centre on King's Inch Road at about 17:45 after reports of a disturbance involving several people.
The 21-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.
Police confirmed two men had been arrested in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland statement said: "Two men, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 April."Inquiries remain ongoing."
A spokesperson for Braehead shopping centre confirmed a member of public required "urgent medical attention" following the disturbance.