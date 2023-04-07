Police investigate motorway sightings of giant gorilla statue
- Published
Police are investigating sightings of a giant gorilla statue on motorways across England, after a theft from a Lanarkshire garden centre.
The 8ft fibreglass ornament, named Gary the Gorilla, was reported stolen from Reynard Nursery in Carluke last month.
On Thursday, owner Andrew Scott was sent photos of a gorilla matching Gary's description tied to a trailer on the M25 and on the M40 near Warwick.
Police Scotland said it was aware of the sightings and inquires continue.
Mr Scott said he was alerted to the motorway gorilla after a photo was posted on social media.
He said: "We got sent a picture on our Facebook page, but the first one we got didn't show the registration.
"The person who took it didn't know what it was, they just though it was funny picture of a gorilla on the motorway
"But the jungle drums kept playing and more people sent in pictures, where you could see the registration plate of the vehicle"
Mr Scott said officers visited him at the garden centre on Friday morning and he hopes they will be able to trace the vehicle from the images.
He added: "The police wanted to know how I could identify him, we need to rule out whether it is Gary or not.
"I gave them information about the company in Ireland that supplies them. There's not many of them, but Gary will have a few brothers out there."
The statue was reported stolen on Sunday 19 March.
CCTV showed a car arrived at the nursery around 22:30, with the occupants exiting the vehicle and unbolting the ornament.
A van returned nearly two hours later and removed Gary from the premises.
Gary was used as a signpost to the garden centre. Mr Scott dresses him up for Christmas and other events, and he was seen sporting a face mask during the pandemic.
Police Scotland said anyone with information should get in contact.