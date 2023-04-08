Glasgow allotment rent to increase by nearly 400%
Glasgow City Council will increase allotment rent rates by nearly 400% next year.
In March 2024, the annual rent will jump from £34.50 to £170, which the council says is more in line with other local authorities.
The council has blamed "the most challenging circumstances for public finances in decades" and the need to make £50m in savings.
It said rates had been frozen since 2012 and this was not sustainable.
The concessionary rate for over 60s, students in full-time education and anyone in receipt of benefits will also increase from £25 to £114 a year.
Jenny Reeves, chair of Glasgow Allotments Forum, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme that growers were "dismayed" by the leap.
She said they are already facing increased costs for seeds, compost and tools.
"Obviously it will vary from place to place how people find paying for this," she said.
"But given that Glasgow has a lot of areas with multiple deprivation and with everybody facing rising costs anyway, adding this in as well for some of them will be a real disaster.
"We do fear that we're going to lose a lot of plot holders in the face of this rise."
Ms Reeves said allotments allow people to de-stress in nature, as well as offering physical health benefits.
"I think this is quite a retrograde response when we know people's mental health is suffering," she said.
She said allotment use helps to improve biodiversity and encourages locals to grow their own food. The green spaces also serve as a social meeting place for people who might otherwise be isolated.
The Glasgow Allotments Forum is pushing for better consultation on allotment pricing, as well as more consideration for varying financial circumstances across the city.
'No longer sustainable'
Allotment rates vary across the country. Cities like Aberdeen and Edinburgh currently charge annual fees of £88 and £138 for a full plot respectively.
In more rural council areas like Angus, some allotment plots can cost around £30 per year.
A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "Allotment rent rates have been frozen in Glasgow since 2012 and they are currently considerably lower than in other Scottish local authorities.
"The council is facing the most challenging circumstances for public finances in decades and needs to make £50m in savings this year. Extremely tough decisions have had to be made and a static approach to allotment fees is simply no longer sustainable.
"In 2024/25, allotment rents in Glasgow will increase and be more in line with other local authorities."
She said the council was also exploring the possibility of spreading allotment costs over the year instead of just paying a lump sum.