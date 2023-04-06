Murder of pensioner 'could not have been prevented'
- Published
The rape and murder of a pensioner by a registered sex offender "could not have been predicted or prevented", an independent inquiry has concluded.
Esther Brown was killed by Jason Graham, 32, after he gained entry to her flat in the Woodlands area of Glasgow in May 2021.
He punched, kicked and stamped on Ms Brown, 67, during the attack.
Graham had been released on a non-parole licence in June 2018 after being jailed for raping a woman in 2013.
He is now serving at least 19 years in prison for Ms Brown's murder.
Graham was being monitored as a registered sex offender at the time of the attack.
A 60-page significant case review includes 11 recommendations and 14 learning points for the agencies involved, which include Police Scotland, Criminal Justice Social Work and the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).
There were also seven examples of good practice.
However, it was ultimately concluded that the murder was a "spontaneous and opportunistic attack carried out against a stranger".
Graham had been drinking and smoking cannabis in a pub with family members on the day of the murder. He was ordered to leave the bar around 18:00 when he began acting aggressively.
He was heard to say "I know when I'm not wanted" as he left.
The report refers to Jason Graham as "Person H" and Esther Brown as "Woman A".
It said: "His level of intoxication, apparent anger and rejection resulting from the earlier altercation and parting company with family may have been the catalyst to the events which lead to the death of Woman A."
They did not know each other.
As part of his license conditions, Graham was subject to a curfew but the report states that "the exact curfew restrictions imposed... could not be established".
It said there was an assumption this would be done automatically by police, but the responsibility ultimately fell to Criminal Justice Social Work services.
Electronic tag
The report stated that an electronic tag would have been "a significantly better option and would have eliminated several of the issues highlighted".
Despite this, both agencies were performing unannounced visits on Graham in the community to an "enhanced" level.
Graham was said to have engaged well with services and there were no recorded behavioural issues.
But the review highlighted that he had a history of violence and substance misuse.
He had previously been arrested for multiple alleged attacks on women, including an assault on a 17-year-old girlfriend in 2010 in which he "pinned her to a bed, strangled her and punched her."
He was detained for a similar assault on an 18-year-old girlfriend two years later.
In 2013, he punched, kicked and raped a 50-year-old woman while "extremely intoxicated".
A key recommendation said that the Scottish government should consider alcohol and substance testing for all appropriate licence conditions.
The Scottish Prison Service was criticised for a lack of effective information sharing with other agencies regarding Graham's conduct at HMP Glenochil.
The report highlighted failures to inform the parole board that he had been dealing cannabis, selling his prescription medication and was in a sexual relationship with another prisoner.
It also details confusion around issuing a mental health referral on Graham's behalf.
The case review found that his GP had also given the wrong information to community mental health services, meaning Graham was seen alone by a female consultant psychiatrist.
Problematic drug use
The report details how Graham had a "turbulent childhood", during which he witnessed the death of his mother when he was five in what was a suspected suicide.
He had no contact with his father and was taken in by his grandparents.
He began using alcohol and cannabis at the age of 10 and became engaged in "criminality and antisocial behaviour". His use of "a wide variety of drugs with alcohol becoming problematic from the age of 14 years".
Pat Togher, chair of Glasgow's Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements, said: "While the review identified areas for learning and improvement, as well as good practice, the findings are clear - it was a spontaneous and impulsive act which could not have been predicted or prevented."
Det Supt Nicola Kilbane said: "We acknowledge that we will never be able to eliminate risk altogether however, the partnership uses the most robust risk assessment processes and technologies to manage registered sex offenders and mitigate this risk as far as is possible."
A Scottish government spokesman said: "We take the responsibility of protecting the public very seriously and whilst these kinds of incidences are extremely rare, we will carefully consider the recommendations in the significant case review with a range of partners to determine how best to take forward the improvements highlighted."
The agencies offered their condolences to Esther's family and friends.