Boy, five, killed after being hit by bus in Glasgow
- Published
A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a bus in Glasgow.
Police said a nine-year-old girl was also injured in the incident that happened on Calder Street, Govanhill, at about 17:40 on Tuesday.
The boy was treated by paramedics at the scene, close to the Hickman Street junction, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children. Her condition is described as serious but stable.
Sgt Nicolas Twigg said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash and saw what happened to get in touch."