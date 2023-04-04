Council pushes for 30mph limits on M8 in Glasgow
Glasgow City Council has passed a motion to introduce 30mph speed restrictions on a section of the M8 that goes through the city.
Councillors hope to eventually transform that section of motorway into a boulevard style of road.
SNP convenor for transport Angus Millar has written to the government asking for slower speeds to be considered.
Transport Scotland said it was open to engaging with the council on the potential impacts of any proposals.
Parts of the motorway in Glasgow may also become subject to the city's low emission zone rules.
Councillors have agreed to look for ways to "mitigate" the impact of the M8 in the short term before eventually seeking to downgrade the road.
They will discuss a range of actions with the Scottish government, as the motorway is owned and controlled by Transport Scotland, with construction beginning in the 1960s.
Greens councillor Christy Mearns said the motorway was "standing in the way" of creating healthy neighbourhoods. She said many people lived on its edges in areas such as Anderston, Cowcaddens and Townhead.
Ms Mearns brought forward the original motion, arguing that former transport policies had "encouraged car-use, accelerated climate change, and compounded poor health and inequality".
Damage to economy
Greens councillor Holly Bruce pointed out: "Glasgow is the only city in Europe with a motorway cutting through its centre."
SNP councillor Eva Bolander described the road as a "monstrosity" and voiced support for proposals to examine downgrading the Clydeside Expressway as a potential test case.
Mr Millar seconded the motion, adding: "The conversation the council is looking to take forward with the Scottish government over the future of the M8's city centre stretch is wide ranging, and I am delighted that we have agreed cross-party support for this work at full council."
The council is aiming to reduce car kilometres by between 30% and 40% by 2030.
The Conservatives opposed the proposals and argued that they would "likely damage the city's economy and the jobs, which people in our city rely on."
A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: "Transport Scotland are open to engagement with Glasgow City Council on any proposal they put forward - and to any discussions on the shared benefits and potential impacts of such a proposal.
"We will respond to the correspondence received in due course."