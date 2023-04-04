Man charged following Glasgow park disturbance
- Published
A man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance at Queen's Park in Glasgow on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the park at around 18:00 and a 29-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
The 31-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Officers said a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
