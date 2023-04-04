Man charged following Glasgow park disturbance

police at queen's park
Police were called to the area on Monday night

A man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance at Queen's Park in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the park at around 18:00 and a 29-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 31-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Officers said a report would be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

